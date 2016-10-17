

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Target Inc. (TGT) has reportedly stopped selling clown masks because of several incidents of clown attacks being reported all over the US recently.



'Given the current environment, we have made the decision to remove a variety of clown masks from our assortment, both in stores and online,' Target spokesperson Joshua Thomas told WCCO Minneapolis.



The retailer, which has 1,799 stores in the U.S., did not indicate whether the decision would affect all of its stores. However, it seems that Target has taken down clown masks from its website entirely.



Meanwhile, clown costumes for children, oversize clown suits and 'sexy clown' outfits are, however, apparently still available for sale.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX