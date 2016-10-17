

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Monday, slipping below $50 a barrel amid signs that Iran will pick up the slack when Saudi Arabia and Russia curb output.



WTI light sweet oil lost 41 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $49.94/bbl, the first settlement below $50 since October 7.



Oil production from seven major U.S. shale plays is forecast to decline by 30,000 barrels a day to 4.429 million barrels a day in November.



Prices have turned lower since U.S. stockpiles rose, according to the EIA's latest weekly inventories report.



Business activity in the New York manufacturing sector has unexpectedly seen a continued decline in the month of October, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.



The Fed said industrial production inched up by slightly less than expected in the month of September.



