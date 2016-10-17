Leveraging Enterprise Analytics for Compliance Monitoring

MMIS,creator of the award winning MediSpend Global Compliance Platform, announced today that President and CEO Michaeline Daboul will join legal and compliance experts at the 17th Annual Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Compliance Congress to be held on October 19-21, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Ms. Daboul will join executives from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, and Shionogi in a panel discussion and Q&A session on Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. titled: Leveraging Analytics for Compliance MonitoringThis session will focus on:

Real-time data monitoring to ensure compliance with laws, codes and internal company policies;

Leveraging data to conduct risk assessment;

Using analytics beyond compliance for business process improvement;

"We recently conducted a survey of non-MediSpend customers and found that 66 percent of respondents are not using analytics to monitor the data capture for Open Payments reporting," said Ms. Daboul. "We know that government agencies, like the DOJ, are analyzing the Open Payments data to identify outliers and companies with high risk behavior. Our findings point to a tremendous opportunity for life science companies to use analytics tools, like MediSpend Insight, to identify high risk areas and enhance decision making within their organization."

The Congress will include compliance professionals from the pharmaceutical and medical device industries who will engage in discussion and educational programs to promote effective corporate compliance.

The MediSpend Global Compliance Solution represents the first multi-tenant SaaS product designed to manage the end-to-end process of HCP engagement through transparency reporting to facilitate compliance with global healthcare laws while streamlining business practices. MMIS is a global technology company providing best-in-class compliance and business intelligence software solutions to the life science industry.

As a sponsor of the 17th Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Compliance Congress, MMIS will demonstrate its MediSpend Global Compliance Solution in booth 402 on exhibit floor of the conference.

Ms. Daboul is a compliance and transparency industry expert and has been interviewed by Inside CMS, CIO Review, Healthcare Finance News, Mass Device and Healthcare Review North East Network on compliance challenges and the importance of implementing a global compliance process.

