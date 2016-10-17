OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Canada Border Services Agency

In the spirit of Small Business Week, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) recognizes the vital role that small businesses and entrepreneurs play in fostering Canada's long-term prosperity, which will in turn create jobs and strengthen and expand the middle class. The CBSA is committed to simplifying the border experience for commercial stakeholders.

The CBSA has introduced measures to make border processing more secure, efficient and streamlined. The Agency's Trusted Traders Programs recognize low-risk, pre-approved companies and allows them certain benefits, e.g. expedited border clearance and simplified accounting processes. In addition, the CBSA eManifest Portal was developed primarily for small and medium-sized businesses to facilitate trade and move from paper to electronic data transmission prior to the arrival of shipments, and to support compliance.

The Agency understands the impact that the customs clearance process has on industry and is working with partners to move goods as quickly as possible across the border. The CBSA leverages its international partnerships, such as Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRAs) with other customs administrations, to better manage risk across global borders. To date, the CBSA has signed MRAs with the United States, Mexico, Japan, Singapore and the Republic of Korea, which allows for recognition of each other's Trusted Trader Programs members.

In the coming years, the CBSA's Commercial Vision will transform commercial operations by introducing innovative processes and improving risk assessment to facilitate trade and strengthen the safety, security and economic prosperity of Canada. Major commercial projects are underway to improve information-sharing between the Agency and other partners along the trade chain, such as the Single Window Initiative and the CBSA's Assessment and Revenue Management Project (CARM). These projects will improve data collection on commercial shipments as early as possible, strengthen risk assessment and help expedite decision-making at the Canadian border for businesses of all sizes. In the meantime, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are encouraged to use the SME toolkit available on the CBSA's website, which was created for businesses to find relevant information easier and faster. The toolkit is just one example of the various ways that the Agency is looking to improve accessibility to information about the commercial processes and projects for its trade chain partners - big and small.

Quote

"The Government of Canada proudly supports small business and entrepreneurs, recognizing that they are the backbone of our country's long-term prosperity. We remain focused on providing the right environment for economic growth, which includes finding innovative ways to manage the border so that low-risk shipments can be processed quicker and more efficiently, saving businesses time and money."

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

-- Currently, over 11,000 highway carriers, freight forwarders, warehouse operators and brokers use the eManifest Portal. -- Modernizing the import reporting processes, Canada's Single Window Initiative supports increased trade and economic growth by reducing the costs of doing business across the border. This initiative is led the CBSA and involves nine other participating departments and agencies. -- CARM will be phased in over the next three years through the replacement of existing revenue and cash management systems, simplified processes, and direct electronic interaction options for our trade commercial partners.

Associated Links

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)

CBSA Small and Medium Enterprises Toolkit

Follow us on Twitter (@CanBorder), join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.

Contacts:

Canada Border Services Agency

Media Line

613-957-6500



