CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA)(NYSE: TAC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share payable on January 1, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2016.

The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16931 per share on TransAlta's issued and outstanding 2.709% Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A, payable on December 31, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2016 for the period from and including September 30, 2016 to but excluding December 31, 2016.

The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15974 per share at the Quarterly Floating Dividend Rate of 2.542% on TransAlta's issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series B, payable on December 31, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2016 for the period from and including September 30, 2016 to but excluding December 31, 2016. Please note the Quarterly Floating Rate will be reset every quarter.

The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2875 per share on TransAlta's issued and outstanding 4.60% Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C, payable on December 31, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2016 for the period from and including September 30, 2016 to but excluding December 31, 2016.

The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share on TransAlta's issued and outstanding 5.00% Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series E, payable on December 31, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2016 for the period from and including September 30, 2016 to but excluding December 31, 2016.

The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33125 per share on TransAlta's issued and outstanding 5.30% Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series G, payable on December 31, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2016 for the period from and including September 30, 2016 to but excluding December 31, 2016.

All currency is expressed in Canadian dollars except where noted.

