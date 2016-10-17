TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Smycorp Investments Inc. ("Smycorp"), a corporation owned and controlled by Craig Smith, a director of CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CHC) ("CHC"), announces that it has filed an early warning report with respect to the acquisition of ownership and control by Smycorp on October 17, 2016 of (i) 214,117 common shares in the capital of CHC (the "Common Shares"), representing approximately 9.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) 214,117 common share purchase warrants of CHC, each exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $11.05 per share until November 19, 2017 (the "Warrants"), representing approximately 24.5% of the issued and outstanding Warrants.

Prior to the transaction, Smycorp owned or controlled (i) 74,020 Common Shares, representing approximately 3.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, (ii) 16,042 Warrants, representing approximately 1.8% of the issued and outstanding Warrants, and (iii) 12,132 stock options of CHC, each exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $8.50 per share until November 28, 2018, representing approximately 30.0% of the issued and outstanding stock options of CHC. As a result of its purchase of the Common Shares and Warrants noted above, CHC now owns or controls (i) 288,137 Common Shares, representing 12.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, (ii) 230,159 Warrants, representing approximately 26.4% of the issued and outstanding Warrants, and (iii) 12,132 stock options of CHC, representing approximately 30.0% of the issued and outstanding stock options CHC. Assuming the exercise of the Warrants and options owned or controlled by Smycorp, Smycorp would own or control an aggregate of 530,428 Common Shares, representing approximately 20.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares post-exercise.

Smycorp acquired the securities for investment purposes and has no present intention to acquire further securities of CHC, although it may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of CHC, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Smycorp with applicable securities commissions in connection with this acquisition is available for viewing under CHC's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and a copy of the early warning report may be obtained by contacting Craig Smith, the President of Smycorp, at (416) 205-9222.

Contacts:

Smycorp Investments Inc.

Craig Smith

President

(416) 205-9222



