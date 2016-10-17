MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Velan Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: VLN) announced today that it has received approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to proceed with its normal course issuer bid previously announced on October 13, 2016. Under the bid, the Corporation may purchase up to 153,969 Subordinate Voting Shares (the "Shares") of the Corporation. The average daily trading volume for the 6-month period preceding October 1, 2016 is 1,299 Shares. In accordance with TSX rules, the Corporation may repurchase up to 1,000 Shares on a daily basis. The bid will commence on October 24, 2016 and terminate on October 23, 2017 or on such earlier date as the Corporation may complete its purchases pursuant to the bid. The Shares will be purchased on behalf of the Corporation by a registered broker through the facilities of TSX or alternative Canadian trading platforms. The price paid for the Shares will be the market price at the time of the acquisition, and the number of Shares purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Corporation. During the past 12 months, 137,700 Shares were purchased by the Corporation at a weighted average price of $15.56.

