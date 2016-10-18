ARLINGTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Lean Construction Institute once again brought the Lean Construction community together October 3-7 for its 18th annual LCI Congress in Chicago, Illinois. There, hundreds of organizations came together to further the mission of enhancing stakeholder value and eliminating waste through Lean project techniques. Among LCI's goals for this annual conference was to increase construction industry demand and capacity for Lean and other integrated approaches.

"This was our biggest Congress event ever, in terms of both programming and attendance," said Dan Heinemeier, Executive Director. "Lean Design and Construction continue to expand in recognition and acceptance, as more and more organizations become aware of the benefits of deploying Lean in the built environment. This was clearly reflected in this year's record attendance of over 1,300 individuals, a 32% increase over 2015."

Chicago was selected as this year's Congress destination due to the significant and growing number of stakeholder firms that are implementing Lean in that market for public and private owners alike. In addition to its two primary general session days, the event featured three days of deep-dive training sessions and "Gemba" walks of Lean construction project sites. The Congress general sessions included speakers' panels designed specifically for owners, the design community, general contractors and trade partners. "Because networking is truly the hallmark of Congress, attendees also benefit heavily from conversations with peers about how to obtain improved project performance through Lean Project Delivery," said Heinemeier.

Conference attendees heard from the thinkers, doers, and companies that are driving the next generation of Lean processes in their projects and organizations, including:

Chris Fussell, former Navy SEAL Officer and the current Chief of Network Management at McChrystal Group

Shawn Achor, author, The Happiness Advantage

Brad Frank, President, Tulsa Tube Bending

Attendees leave the event each year with a better understanding of how to deliver better project outcomes in less time and with lower costs, while significantly increasing owner and team satisfaction.

Learn more about the event and view recap videos at http://www.lcicongress.org.

Save the Date: LCI's 19th Annual Congress will take place October 16-20, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

About the Lean Construction Institute: LCI is a non-profit organization created in 1997. Its purpose is to transform the design and built environment through reforming production management in design, engineering and construction for capital facilities. The organization's Lean Project Delivery System (LPDS) applies Lean principles pioneered in manufacturing to construction. LPDS tools facilitate planning and control, maximize value, and minimize waste throughout the design and construction process. LCI's national headquarters is located in Arlington, VA.

