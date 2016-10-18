

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While many retailers have promised to stay closed on Thanksgiving day, it seems that Macy's plans to buck the trend. A report says that the department store giant will stay open on Thanksgiving and also an hour earlier.



BestBlackFriday.com reports that at least five Macy's locations will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, which is an hour earlier than when the stores opened in 2014 and 2015.



Last week, Office Depot announced that it will stay closed on November 24, thus joining several other retailers who have promised to keep their stores shut on Thanksgiving day so that their employees would be able to celebrate the holiday with their families.



HHGregg, American Girl, AT&T, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, GameStop, Home Depot, IKEA, PetSmart have all announced that they will be closing on Thanksgiving holiday.



It is only in recent years that retailers started the trend of shopping on Thanksgiving Day ahead of Black Friday, however, many have criticized it to be unfair as employees of retail stores will have to be away from family and friends on the holiday. Now, the trend seems to change.



