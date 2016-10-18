4R Systems Hosts "Future of Retail Symposium" for Retailers to Maximise Profit in their Omni Retail Supply Chain While Meeting Consumer Demands for Localised, Instant Fulfillment

4R invites retail supply chain professionals to book their seats for complimentary half-day events: in Manchester on 26 October, and in London on 27 October. Attendees can learn how the company uses science and technology to help retail chains maximize profit from their omni retail inventory investment. 4R efficiently manages £33 billion annually in retailers' revenue.

BERWYN, Pennsylvania, Oct. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --4R Systems, Inc., a leading provider of advanced inventory and supply chain services that uses science and technology to help retail chains maximize profit from their omnichannel inventory investment, announced it is hosting The Future of Retail Symposium. The symposium will be held as two separate half-day events in both Manchester and London. The symposium will demonstrate to supply chain professionals how advanced analytics are transforming the supply chain and improving business performance.

Featured speakers for the symposium include:

Professor Janet Godsell, Professor of Operations & Supply Chain Strategy University of Warwick . Godsell's research focus is how product, marketing and supply chain strategy align to create a responsive or demand-driven approach to supply chain management. She serves on the cabinet of the UK roundtable of CSCMP (Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.

Steve Szilagyi, Former Chief Supply Chain Officer, World's Second Largest Home Improvement Chain; President, Szilagyi Leadership. Szilagyi has over 30 years of retail, wholesale, and consumer products Supply Chain experience. In 2001, Szilagyi joined the home improvement chain as Director of Distribution. He was promoted to Vice President in 2002, Senior Vice President in 2006, and Chief Supply Chain Officer in 2013. In 2016, Szilagyi left the home improvement retailer and founded his own leadership consulting practice.

Kevin Stadler, 4R President and CEO. Stadler has over 25 years' experience in retail technology, product strategy, sales and software design. 4R has expanded under his leadership as the company has positioned national retail chains to gain significantly higher profits.

"Merchandise planning has always been an art to some degree," said Mark Garland, 4R's Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Solutions. "The Future of Retail Symposium will show supply chain executives how to blend their art with our science-to take the guesswork out of supply chain decisions-and get maximum profit. Our science is proven to increase profit and we guarantee it for every retailer. That should interest retailers who want to win in this competitive retail landscape."

The half-day events are as follows:

Manchester : 26 October 2016 , 12:30 to 5:30 PM plus networking drinks until 7:00 PM . Venue: Midland Hotel, Peter Street , Manchester , M60 2DS.

: , plus networking drinks until . Venue: Midland Hotel, , , M60 2DS. London : 27 October 2016 , 12:30 to 5:30 PM plus networking drinks until 7:00 PM . Venue: St. Ermin's Hotel, Caxton Street, London , SW1H 0QW.

Each event includes a buffet lunch, interactive presentations and opportunity for open discussions with the presenters. The instructional portions will be followed by drinks and networking. Interested retailers should register at http://4rsystems.com/future-of-retail/. Seating is limited and seats are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Garland added, "The Future of Retail Symposium is designed to help retailers win. Consumer demands are stronger than ever. Our speakers will show retailers how to thrive in this challenging environment. We look forward to meeting new retail colleagues and reconnecting with friends of 4R."

About 4R Systems

4R Systems is a leading provider of advanced inventory and supply chain services, which help retailers gain significantly increased profits by optimizing their omnichannel inventory and related supply chain decisions. Founded by supply chain experts from The Wharton School and Harvard Business School, 4R provides capabilities that profit optimize the matching of supply and demand. From initial launch through replenishment to end-of-life for products-ranging from short-lived fashion items to long term staples-4R provides retailers with services that fit their business. Clients using 4R have seen increases in profitability of 1-2 % of sales as a result of higher sales levels on lowered inventory. Call (610) 644-1234 or visit www.4rsystems.com.

