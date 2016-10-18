SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- CaptionCall, LLC, the leading provider of captioned telephone service for people who have hearing loss, is now offering the CaptionCall Module v2.0 for Noah 4. Using the module to certify eligibility for the CaptionCall phone and service is now easier than ever for patients who need captions to use the phone effectively. In this updated module, CaptionCall created a proprietary algorithm that uses the patient's audiogram to generate optimal settings for the CaptionCall phone. When the professional certification form is sent, these settings are used to create an audio experience best suited for patients when they use the CaptionCall phone.

"Using data from patients' audiograms, the CaptionCall Module measures and recommends specific, individualized amplification settings for the CaptionCall phone," notes Cameron Tingey, CaptionCall vice president of sales. "And better audio, combined with accurate captioning, translates to more confident phone conversations and happier, healthier lives."

Tracy Barber, owner of Pearl River Hearing Center, in Pearl River, New York, says, "CaptionCall Module v2.0 for Noah 4 saves me and my secretary so much time when we verify the eligibility of patients for CaptionCall! Just one click and you're done -- there's no filling out the paper work, faxing and waiting for the fax. With one click, the module verifies the audiogram and creates the best audio settings. It's amazing!"

To qualify for a free CaptionCall phone and service, patients must obtain certification of hearing loss that necessitates the use of captioned telephone service to communicate effectively by phone. Certification must be obtained from a hearing-care or healthcare professional.

Hearing-care professionals can easily download the CaptionCall Module v2.0 for Noah 4 from the CaptionCall website at: https://goo.gl/UoFX8u. Hearing health professionals who have yet to download the free module may still submit professional certification forms for eligible patients by completing a hard or soft copy of the form and faxing it to 1-888-531-1906 or by emailing it to certification@captioncall.com. For more information or for certification-related assistance, contact a local CaptionCall representative or visit www.captioncall.com.

CaptionCall is a revolutionary new telephone and service for anyone who has trouble hearing on the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons -- age, illness, injury, loud working conditions and military service -- it doesn't have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it's easy to communicate confidently with friends, family and colleagues.

Similar to captioned television, CaptionCall uses voice recognition technology and a transcription service to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone -- callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say without missing a single word.

Professional certification of hearing loss and the need for captions to use the telephone effectively is required for patients to receive the CaptionCall captioning service and phone at no cost. CaptionCall is a relay service that uses a human communications assistant and advanced voice recognition technology to generate captions of what the user's callers say. The CaptionCall phone, combined with the free, FCC-funded service and friendly customer support, enables people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations -- and more from life.