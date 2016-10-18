AUBURN, WA--(Marketwired - October 17, 2016) - Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), a leading materials handling equipment supplier in Northern California and the Northwest, today opened its third annual "Pink Pallet Jack Project" online auction in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The auction is currently live on eBay and will remain open until Thursday, October 27 at 12 p.m. PST. All proceeds raised from this year's auction will benefit the Tina Fund in Greene, New York and the HERS Breast Cancer Foundation in Fremont, California. Those interested in supporting the breast cancer charities can bid on the Raymond pink pallet jack here: http://www.ebay.com/itm/-/172378267945

The pallet jack up for auction this year is Raymond's pink 8210 Electric Pallet Truck, ideal for retail store, wholesale delivery and food processing applications that require more precise maneuverability in tight and/or congested areas.

"Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation has received remarkable support for our annual Pink Pallet Jack Project in the previous two years from our employees, customers, partners and local communities," comments Steve Raymond, President. "We are devoted not only as a market leader, but also as individual leaders within our communities, to continually advancing our efforts in the fight against breast cancer and the search for a cure."

Raymond Handling Concepts began its fundraising efforts early this year with its first "Beat Breast Cancer" rummage sale held in August at its offices in Auburn, Washington, where additional funds were raised for the Tina Fund and HERS Breast Cancer Foundation. Since 2014, Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation has raised more than $109,000 for charity, a large portion of this amount coming from the Pink Pallet Jack Project.

Open House

In addition to the auction, the company is opening its Fremont, California facility located at 41400 Boyce Road to the public for an open house on October 20, 2016 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music and a raffle for various prizes including a manual pallet jack. The company's partners, customers and neighbors are invited to attend, meet Steve Raymond and see the pink pallet jack.

About Raymond Handling Concepts

Raymond Handling Concepts provides high-density storage, order-picking systems and associated services to companies engaged in warehousing and distribution as well as material handling of all kinds. The company was established in 1987 as a family-oriented company that fosters close, long-lasting customer relationships. Raymond Handling is certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. "At Raymond Handling Concepts, it's not just business. It's personal."

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/17/11G118380/Images/RHCC_Pink_Pallet_Jack_2016-5c69b6fe9b7ca6abab36c5f377cce313.jpg

