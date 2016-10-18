Today, Icelandair Group hf. succesfully issued a five-year senior unsecured bond in the amount of USD 150 million, marking the Group's debut on international capital markets. The bond was placed at a coupon of 3 month LIBOR + 3.50% with no LIBOR floor. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance pre-delivery payments for new aircraft, to strengthen the Group's liquidity and for general corporate purposes.



Bjorgolfur Johannsson, President and CEO of Icelandair Group:



"The placement is Icelandair Group's first bond offering on international capital markets. This is also one of the first Icelandic corporate non-bank international bond issuance. We are pleased with the outcome of the placement. The margin at which the bond was placed, positions the Group as the Nordic airline with the lowest unsecured funding rate, and at the low end compared to international airline peers."



Pareto Securities AB acted as Sole Bookrunner on the bond issue.



Further information:



Bogi Nils Bogason CFO, Icelandair Group Email: bogi@icelandairgroup.is Tel: + 354 665 88 01