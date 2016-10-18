

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - German energy storage maker Sonnen GmbH has raised about $85 million in its latest financing round. The company may seek to go public as early as 2017 to develop additional services, according to Bloomberg.



The company was formed in 2010 in Bavaria. Sonnen raised the $85 million from new stakeholders Envision Energy and Thomas Putter, the former chairman of Allianz Capital Partners GmbH.



According to the report, Sonnen seek to list its shares in Germany or the U.S. and has already adopted International Financial Reporting Standards accounting procedures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX