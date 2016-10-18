SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - October 17, 2016) - Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCQB: FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications including hardware and software solutions for M2M and the IoT (Internet of Things), today announced the upcoming commercial availability of its new 4G connected Smart Boombox, which is being showcased at this week's Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit taking place October 17 - 19 in Hong Kong. This device represents an entirely new concept in what a connected multimedia device can be by creatively combining various wireless connectivity technologies. Cylindrical in shape, this compact and portable LTE connected device features an Android-based operating system, voice recognition technology, a color touchscreen, a crystal clear high fidelity stereo speaker system and a built-in mobile hotspot. The worldwide market release of the 4G connected Smart Boombox is anticipated to take place in the first quarter of 2017.

While there are many Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connected speakers on the market, this device advances the concept of a connected speaker by adding LTE connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It can be used as the speaker system for other devices to which it connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or it can function as the multimedia source for other speaker systems such as larger home or car speakers. It also has an embedded mobile hotspot providing connectivity for other devices such as notebooks, laptops, tablets and cell phones. This unique device also features a 256GB external memory for offline multimedia storage and voice recognition technology for hands-free operation.

"We are very excited to announce the upcoming launch of our 4G connected Smart Boombox," stated OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless. "This is a pocket-sized portable multimedia player with a remarkable high fidelity surround sound speaker system and mobile hotspot. This new device leverages our deep expertise in LTE mobile hotspot development, which we have extended into a new product concept that combines multimedia functionality and our proven wireless connectivity technology."

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCQB: FKWL) is a global leader in innovative hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as intelligent wireless solutions including mobile hotspots, routers and modems. For more information, please visit www.franklinwireless.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Richard Walker

Franklin Wireless Corp.

+1 858 623 0000

rick.walker@franklinwireless.com