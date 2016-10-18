Parkopedia Announces Further Expansion of its Global Coverage in Asia

TOKYO, October 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Founded in 2007, Parkopedia now provides detailed information on 50 million parking spaces in 6000 cities in 75 countries; including real-time parking space availability information in over 1000 cities in 30 countries;

New Asian markets added: Japan and Korea;

Existing coverage significantly increased in China .

TU Automotive Japan 2016, Tokyo, Japan - 18th October 2016

Parkopedia, the world's largest parking service provider, announced today a further expansion of its global premium parking content coverage.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161017/429410-INFO )



Recognizing the importance of the Asian markets, Japan and Korea have now been added to Parkopedia's automotive service; giving clients an even more comprehensive coverage.

The addition of these new areas takes Parkopedia's coverage to 75 countries with over 100,000 off-street parking facilities in Asia alone. Collectively it represents the world's largest automotive grade parking information database, currently used by 14 automotive brands across Europe, the Americas and APAC.

James Wang, Parkopedia's Managing Director China, added "Since the opening of our Shanghai office in 2014 Parkopedia has firmly established itself as the parking services leader in China. We look forward to replicating this success across Japan and Korea; with first customers already signed up."

Notes to Editors:

Parkopedia is the world's leading parking service provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Apple, BMW, Coyote, Ford, Garmin, GM, Jaguar, Land Rover, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volvo and many others.

Parkopedia provides detailed static information on 50 million parking spaces in 6000 cities in 75 countries; including real-time parking space availability information in over 1000 cities in 30 countries.

The service allows drivers to find the closest parking to their destination, tells them how much it will cost and whether the space is available. Parkopedia also allows drivers to pay for parking online, through a mobile app and in-car.

Further Enquiries:

Christina Onesirosan Martinez MBA MCIM

Marketing Director

Parkopedia

T: +44(0)7980-058760

E: christina@parkopedia.com

W: http://www.parkopedia.com

