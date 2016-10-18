TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Reliant Gold Corp. ("Reliant Gold" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: RNG) is pleased to announce that the Summer 2016 Surface Sampling Program ("2016 Program"), recently completed at its East Bay Property, has delivered exciting results of up to 86.461 g/t Gold (Au); 0.174 g/t Platinum (Pt); 0.669 g/t Palladium (Pd); 4,549 ppm Copper (Cu); and 1,613 ppm Nickel (Ni). The 2016 Program was carried out on behalf of the Corporation by Bjorkman Prospecting, an award winning, multi-generational family of prospectors and geologists from the Thunder Bay, Ontario area. The 2016 Program was conducted in August 2016 by a two-person team led by Ms. Ruth Bjorkman. Ms. Bjorkman has a decade of experience in surveying, sampling and prospecting and she holds a Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Lakehead University, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The team transported the samples to Accurassay Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario and submitted them for sample preparation and analysis.

Reliant Gold's East Bay Property is located in the McVicar Lake area in northwestern Ontario (the "Property"). The Property, comprised of 56 mineral claim units totalling 896 hectares, is situated approximately 90 kilometres west of Pickle Lake, Ontario and 130 kilometres southwest of Goldcorp Inc.'s Musselwhite Gold Mine. The Property is the site of three historical zones of gold occurrences: (1) the Altered Zone; (2) the North Flexure Zone; and (3) the Apple Island Zone. In addition, the Property hosts a historical copper-nickel occurrence enriched in the platinum group metals known as the Hoey Syndicate Occurrence. All four of these occurrences on the Property are registered in the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines ("MNDM"), Mineral Deposit Inventory ("MDI") database.

QUALITY ASSURANCE - QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC") PROTOCOL

During the course of the 2016 Program, a total of 125 grab rock samples were collected and then delivered (including a set of commercial standards and blanks for quality assurance/quality control) by Reliant Gold's prospecting team directly to Accurassay Laboratories, located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for assaying and testing for the following metals: Gold (Au), Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Platinum (Pt) and Palladium (Pd). Accurassay Laboratories is an ISO - 17025 accredited laboratory providing high-quality mineral analysis to mining and mineral exploration companies for more than 35 years. A gold standard and blank were inserted with every batch of 30 samples submitted for mineral analysis and performed satisfactorily. Any samples that returned an initial fire assay value for Gold (Au) exceeding 10 g/t Au were re-assayed using the fire assay method with a gravimetric finish.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2016 PROGRAM RESULTS

Assay Results from the Altered and Apple Island Zones

-- 4 of the samples returned Gold assays exceeding 10 g/t Au as follows: 11.588 g/t Au; 12.734 g/t Au; 14.649 g/t Au; and 86.461 g/t Au. These 4 samples were re-assayed for confirmation using the fire assay method with a gravimetric finish. -- 16 of the samples returned Gold assays ranging from 1.011 g/t Au to 8.246 g/t Au. -- 18 of the above-noted 20 samples were taken from the Property's Altered Zone, while the remaining 2 samples, including the sample that returned a Gold assay result of 86.461 g/t Au, were taken from the Property's Apple Island Zone. The sample that delivered an assay result of 86.461 g/t Au was from a 7-10 cm quartz vein surface rock grab sample, within a 2 metre zone of quartz veining and fuchsite alteration at the Apple Island Zone.

The assay results of these 20 samples are presented below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Platinum Palladium Copper Nickel Gold (Au) (Pt) (Pd) (Cu) (Ni) Sample ID Zone g/t g/t g/t ppm ppm ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450113 Altered 1.105 0.022 less than 47 55 Zone l.d.l ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450114 Altered 1.036 0.020 less than 65 55 Zone l.d.l ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450118 Altered 12.734 less than less than 84 108 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450122 Altered 5.430 less than less than 379 73 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450123 Altered 1.086 0.016 less than 45 85 Zone l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450124 Altered 14.649 less than less than 105 84 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450126 Altered 1.852 0.026 less than 21 82 Zone l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450128 Altered 11.588 0.018 less than 14 63 Zone l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450129 Altered 2.934 0.018 less than 42 113 Zone l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450131 Altered 7.940 less than less than 45 49 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450132 Altered 1.256 less than less than 36 87 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450133 Altered 3.536 less than less than 14 78 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450134 Altered 4.125 less than less than 11 76 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450135 Altered 2.699 less than less than 4 60 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450137 Altered 1.011 less than less than 10 97 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450139 Altered 8.246 less than less than 10 77 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450141 Altered 6.190 less than less than 14 83 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450142 Altered 3.634 less than less than 6 51 Zone l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450153 Apple 1.771 less than less than 1 74 Island l.d.l. l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450154 Apple 86.461 0.025 less than 3 99 Island l.d.l. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: 1. g/t denotes grams per tonne 2. ppm denotes parts per million 3. less than l.d.l. denotes values that are less than the lower detection limit for the analytical method

Assay Results from the Hoey Syndicate Occurrence Zone

-- Three (3) of the samples, taken from the Hoey Syndicate Occurrence Zone, returned positive assay results for Pt, Pd, Cu, and Ni, which are presented below: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Platinum Palladium Gold (Au) (Pt) (Pd) Copper (Cu) Nickel (Ni) Sample ID g/t g/t g/t ppm ppm ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450107 0.038 0.086 0.342 2,585 1,468 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450108 0.068 0.143 0.563 3,913 1,613 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 450111 0.047 0.174 0.669 4,549 758 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

"The results of the Summer 2016 Surface Sampling Program were very positive and re-confirm the East Bay Property's prospectivity for Gold, Platinum, Palladium, Copper and Nickel mineralization," said Kabir Ahmed, Chairman, President and CEO of Reliant Gold. "The assay results support a future follow-up drilling program, with additional surface sampling and prospecting, at the East Bay Property."

Mr. Rick Risto, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Associate Geologist of Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited ("WGM"), and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this press release in compliance with NI 43-101. Both Mr. Risto and WGM are independent of Reliant Gold. Neither Mr. Risto nor WGM were involved in the collection of the samples or sample analysis. Mr. Risto has, however, reviewed the descriptions of sampling and assaying and results and is of the opinion that the results confirm the historical information available in relation to the Corporation's East Bay Property, and is not aware of any reason to doubt the legitimacy of the results herein disclosed.

ABOUT RELIANT GOLD

Reliant Gold is a junior mineral exploration company with an experienced management team engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Reliant Gold currently holds a 100% interest in the East Bay Property, comprised of 56 mineral claim units totalling 896 hectares in the McVicar Lake area, located approximately 90 kilometres west of Pickle Lake, Ontario, and 130 kilometres southwest of Goldcorp Inc.'s Musselwhite Gold Mine.

The common shares of Reliant Gold trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "RNG". The Corporation has 22,945,169 common shares issued and outstanding.

