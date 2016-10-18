

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said technical difficulties with Sabre Corp. computer systems were preventing customers from booking flights online.



Southwest tweeted Monday that passengers couldn't reserve domestic flights or change existing bookings. Neither international bookings nor airport operations were affected.



JetBlue said the disruption was also affecting reservations made by phone and mobile apps.



Sabre, which provides technology services to the travel industry, issued an apology through Twitter and said it was 'working urgently towards a resolution.'



