Yokohama, Japan, Oct 17, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for a 55 megawatt (MW) class steam turbine for the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE: Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad), Costa Rica's state electricity and telecommunications utility. The turbine will be a core component of the Las Pailas II geothermal power plant, which will be built in Guanacaste Province in the northwest region of the country.The Las Pailas II site is in close proximity to the Miravalles III geothermal power plant, for which MHPS delivered a steam turbine in 2000. The new plant is targeted alleviating the impact of climate change by increasing the level of power supply derived from renewable energy.INITEC Energia, S.A., a Spanish engineering firm, will be in charge of EPCM (engineering, procurement and construction management) on the project. MHPS will supply the steam turbine through that company and will also dispatch engineers to the site to provide technical advice in installation and commissioning, taking advantage of its abundant experience as an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor. A generator, manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, will also be supplied.Costa Rica ranks eleventh worldwide in terms of geothermal power generation capacity. In recent years demand for electric power has been increasing in step with its steady economic growth. In response, ICE is focusing on building new geothermal plants and expanding the output of existing facilities. MHPS to date has delivered equipment to two of Costa Rica's Miravalles geothermal plants, with a combined output of 32 MW.MHPS is in prime position to provide comprehensive solutions in both thermal and geothermal power generation systems. In geothermal power generation, the Company has received more than 100 orders from 13 countries. The total capacity of these units exceeds 3,000 MW, giving MHPS one of the world's foremost track records in the supply of geothermal power generation equipment. Latin America in particular is one of the most important regions for MHPS's geothermal business. In the past two years, MHPS installed two geothermal plants in Mexico (total output of 75 MW) as an EPC contractor, demonstrating the Company's strong commitment to this market.Going forward, MHPS will continue to proactively offer solutions in geothermal power generation equipment and facilities, thereby contributing to the mitigation of global warming.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.