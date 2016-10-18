Industrial Fasteners Market Growth Projected at 4% CAGR to 2020

PUNE, India, October 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

2016 global industrial fasteners market research says one of trend observed in the market is eliminating defective fasteners with 3D inspection. Manufacturers operating within the fastener industry are resorting to high-resolution 3D inspection to ensure effective elimination of defective parts from their production unit and ensure zero defects in the final output. Sorting, gauging, and cylindrical part inspection, which previously involved the use of laser, vision, and eddy current for measuring dimensions and to find out metallurgical defects, are now adopted for high-speed inspection of fasteners that include screws, bolts, studs, nuts, fittings, washers, bushings, and cylindrical parts.

Complete report on industrial fasteners market spread across 67 pages, analyzing 4 major companies and providing 54 data exhibits now available at http://www.sandlerresearch.org/global-industrial-fasteners-market-2016-2020.html.

The analysts forecast global industrial fasteners market to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the period 2016-2020. According to the industrial fasteners market report, one of driver observed in the market emergence of self-clinching fasteners. Self-clinching fasteners are a reliable solution that offers reusable and permanent load-bearing threads. These are ideal for applications that involve thin sheet metals that require good pull out and torque loads to provide safe fastening. They are often installed during the fabrication process.

The automotive segment dominated industrial fasteners market during 2015. As one of the major end-users, the automotive industry uses various types of fasteners such as steel, stainless steel (including duplex and austenitic grades), and plastic fasteners that are often coated with an anti-corrosive material for enhanced protection. The expected growth in the sales of automobiles around the world, especially in North America, will fuel the market's growth prospects in this segment.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the industrial fasteners market throughout the next four years. Low-cost manufacturing benefits due to the availability of inexpensive labour and cheap raw materials will result in the growth of major end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and railways, which in turn, will boost the growth of the market in this region.

The following companies are the key players in the global industrial fasteners market: Acument Global Technologies, Alcoa, Bulten, and ITW. Other prominent vendors in the market are: American Industrial Partners, Atlas Bolt and Screw, Air Industries, Ajax Metal Processing, Allfast Fastening Systems, Aoyama Seisakusho, ARaymond, ARNOLD Umformtechnik, ASYST Technologies, Automatic Screw Machine Products, Avibank Manufacturing, AVK Industrial Products, AAA Aircraft Supply, baier & michels, Cardinal Fastener, Cherry Aerospace, Cold Heading Company, Delo Screw Products, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Dokka Fasteners, Doncasters, EBC Industries, EJOT Holding, Pentair Engineered Electrical & Fastening Solutions, Fabristeel, FACIL Flexible Fastening Solutions, Fastenal, Fatigue Technology, Federal Screw Works, Ferry Cap & Set Screw, Fontana Luigi SpA, General Fasteners, GESIPA Fasteners USA, Global Fastener Alliance, SPS Greer Stop Nut, Hilti, Infasco, Indiana Automotive Fasteners, KAMAX Holding, Nedschroef Ultra Fasteners, Lamons, LISI, MacLean-Fogg, Marmon, MNP, Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Nitto Seiko, Nucor, Nelson Stud Welding, Net Shaped Solutions, Nifco, Nylok, Pan American Screw, Park-Ohio Holdings, PB Fasteners, PennEngineering, PIOLAX, Powers Fasteners, RB&W Manufacturing, Robertson, Sundram Fasteners, Saturn Fasteners, SFS, Shanghai Prime Machinery, Shur-Lok, Southco, Specialty Bar Products Company, Stanley Black & Decker, Supply Technologies, TriMas Corporation, and Western Builders Supply. Order a copy of Global Industrial Fasteners Market 2016-2020 report @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=61521.

Global Industrial Fasteners Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. To calculate the industrial fasteners market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fasteners in various end-user segments and the average price of various types of industrial fasteners, vis-Ã -vis nuts, bolts, and screws among others, have been considered in determining the market size.

Another related report is Global Aerospace Fasteners Market 2016-2020, many companies have started developing innovative cabin interior products to cater to the growing demand for air travel. These products have made air travel more convenient and comfortable for passengers. Some examples are interactive windows, wireless in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC), lightweight seats, and customized cabins. Browse complete report @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/global-aerospace-fasteners-market-2016-2020.html.

