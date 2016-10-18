MUMBAI, INDIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- As the solar industry evolves, products and services offering Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities will play a larger role in driving down costs and increasing productivity. Infiswift, a leader in enterprise-grade IoT solutions for solar companies, is showcasing this future at Intersolar India, in Mumbai, India on October 19-21, 2016. Infiswift will demonstrate how IoT technology empowers the industry and the benefits its IoT platform provides solar vendors.

While the solar industry has used sensors and data for years, solutions are generally costly, slow and inflexible. Infiswift is addressing these issues with its powerful IoT platform, which provides custom solutions specific to photovoltaics. Infiswift's technology is lightweight and more cost-effective, collects data in near real-time to drive new insights and moves data to the edge rather than relying on the cloud to overcome connectivity challenges. The scalable solution also integrates with existing devices, ultimately giving solar customers the flexibility to grow into the future.

Infiswift's Senior Director of Customer Success, Dan Bigelow, is speaking about Solar Operations and Maintenance (O&M): One Size Does Not Fit All at 4:30 p.m. on October 20 in auditorium 1. The session will cover the technologies solar plants should use to optimize operations and how to devise an O&M strategy based on technology, regulatory conditions and location-specific factors.

"After many years of working on large-scale solar data and control systems implementations with some of the largest developers in the U.S. and India, infiswift has used its learnings to design a low-cost IoT-based offering that changes what types of monitoring and management are possible at a solar site," said Dan Bigelow. "We look forward to sharing the new innovations, so developers can get the most out of O&M on their projects."

