



Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Oct 18, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Client Computing Limited today announced the release of 24 new enterprise Windows models in twelve product series, including five desktop PC models in three series, eleven laptop models in five series, six tablet models in two series, and two workstation models in two series. The new models will be rolled out in stages from the end of this month and will be available only in Japan.The FUJITSU Tablet ARROWS Tab Windows tablet models reflect customer wants based on Fujitsu's track record of providing tablets to customers. The models include the new ARROWS Tab Q507/PE, which has been designed to be even easier to use in classroom environments.All 24 models run the latest version of Windows 10 with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update with many improved functions. Support will continue to be provided for models downgraded to Windows 7, for which there is significant demand in the enterprise market. For all the new laptop and tablet models, customers can choose the customized option of PASERI for PC (contained in a USB memory stick), which is new software with enhanced security.The Fujitsu Group supports a diverse array of customer work across various industries with a full range of features in each series.Main Features of the New Products1. ARROWS Tab Q507/PE, a 10.1-inch tablet designed for ease of use in classroom environmentsFujitsu used elastomer in the four corners of this 10.1-inch wide tablet to make it slip-resistant, resulting in a safe design that effectively prevents the device from being dropped. To make it easier for younger students to carry and operate, the keyboard was made lighter, weighing approximately 365g(1). The opening angle between the keyboard and display has been narrowed from 150 degrees in previous models to a maximum of 125 degrees, making for a structure that is difficult to tip over. The attached pen, which analyzes variations in friction, approximates the feel of writing on paper for an improved writing experience. In addition, for use in physical education lessons in mind, through enhanced water resistant features (IPX5/7/8), including the ability to withstand chlorinated pool water(3), it can be safely used even during swimming lessons.In addition, a number of other features make it easy to use in classroom environments, such as a microphone installed in the upper part of the display, which makes it easy to record one's own or someone else's voice, or the speaker built into the front screen-side of the unit, which makes it easy to hear the audio when playing videos.2. Full line of models running the latest Windows 10 Anniversary UpdateAll 24 models run Windows 10 Anniversary Update, the latest Windows 10 update. Many functions have been upgraded for improved ease of use, such as including the Windows Ink handwriting input function, the Windows Hello biometric authentication feature(4), the Cortana personal assistant, the Microsoft Edge browser for Windows 10 with enhanced functions, as well as Windows Information Protection and Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection, which contribute to safe operations with enterprise data.3. Continued support for models downgraded to Windows 7 or Windows 8.1To respond to the need to have Windows 7 support, for which there is significant demand in the enterprise market, ongoing support will be provided for models downgraded to Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, in addition to Windows 10. In addition, the standard HDD capacity for all laptop series (except T936/P and U745/M) desktop PC series, and workstation series models has been increased from 320GB to 500GB.4. New options of PASERI for PC distributed confidential data software, dedicated USB memoryAs a customized option for all laptop and tablet models, TCSI, Inc.'s PASERI for PC, which brings together distributed confidential data software and dedicated USB memory as a set for effective security enhancement. When files including confidential data are carried outside of the company, the data on a PASERI(virtual) drive that is temporarily generated when the USB memory drive is connected to the PC is converted into data that has no meaning and then gets automatically distributed with one section being saved on the built-in hard disk or SSD, and one section saved on to the USB memory(5). Therefore even if the PC unit alone is stolen, there is no need to worry about data being leaked or files being recovered. Because the saved (after being distributed) files can only be recovered on a PASERI (virtual) drive that is temporarily generated when the USB memory drive is connected to the PC, files containing confidential data can be safely carried outside the company.(1) Made lighter, weighing approximately 365gCompared to the keyboard from a previous model, ARROWS Tab Q506/NE (weighing approximately 670g)(2) Water resistant (IPX5/7/8) and dust resistant (IP5X)The tablet maintains IPX5, IPX7, and IPX8 water resistance when the caps for the external connection terminals are firmly in place. The IPX5 designation indicates that the tablet can function normally after being sprayed with water from a nozzle with a diameter of 6.3 mm at a rate of 12.5 liters per minute from a distance of approximately 3 m for a period of at least 3 minutes. The IPX7 designation indicates that the tablet functions normally after being immersed in room-temperature tap or still water at a depth of 1 m for about 30 minutes. The IPX8 designation indicates that the tablet functions normally after being immersed in room-temperature tap or still water at a depth of 1.5 m for approximately 30 minutes. However, this does not apply when palm vein sensors or smart cards are inserted, or to accessories such as keyboards. The tablet maintains IP5X dust resistance when the caps for the external connection terminals are firmly in place. IP5X indicates that the device can be placed in an apparatus with agitated dust particles with a diameter of 75 micrometer or less for 8 hours and continue to function and be used safely. However, this does not apply to accessories such as keyboards.(3) Ability to withstand chlorinated pool waterIf the chloride concentration is 0.4-1.0mg per liter. When you hold the tablet underwater to take a photo or video, to the extent possible, do not move in the water when shooting. In addition, if you want to capture the movements of something underwater, it is necessary to first take the tablet out of the water, move to the desired location, then place the tablet back underwater and take the photo or video.(4) Windows Hello biometric authentication featureDoes not support palm vein authentication.(5) USB memoryOn a built-to-order basis requiring simultaneous arrangement of dedicated USB memory.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702; ADR:FJTSY) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.