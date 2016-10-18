

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered from a weak start and is modestly higher on Tuesday. The market opened lower following the negative cues from Wall Street and on a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 35.46 points or 0.21 percent to 16,935.58, off a high of 16,936.90 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is advancing 0.9 percent, Sony is rising 0.8 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent and Canon is up 0.1 percent. Automaker Toyota is declining almost 1 percent, while Honda is up 0.3 percent.



Fast Retailing is adding almost 2 percent, while SoftBank is losing more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is down more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is edging down 0.02 percent on lower crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Tokuyama Corp. and Mitsui Chemicals are gaining more than 4 percent each, while Nitto Denko is rising more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Toho Co. is losing more than 2 percent and Pioneer Corp. is down 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks ended Monday's trading modestly lower, following the release of some disappointing U.S. economic data. This includes a report from the Federal Reserve showing a smaller than expected increase in industrial production in September.



The Dow dipped 51.98 points or 0.3 percent to 18,086.40, the Nasdaq fell 14.34 points or 0.3 percent to 5,199.82 and the S&P 500 slid 6.48 points or 0.3 percent to 2,126.50.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index slid by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures slipped below $50 a barrel Monday amid signs that Iran will pick up the slack when Saudi Arabia and Russia curb output. WTI oil lost 41 cents, or 0.8 percent, to settle at $49.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the first settlement below $50 since October 7.



