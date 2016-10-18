Design sketch of the planned production model of all-new WR-V



Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct 18, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Automoveis do Brasil Ltda., the Honda automobile production and sales subsidiary in Brazil, today unveiled a design sketch of the all-new Honda WR-V(1) compact SUV which will make its world premiere at the Sao Paulo International Motor Show 2016 (Press days: November 8-9, 2016, Public days: November 10-20, 2016).Based on the research of customers needs in South America, Honda R&D Brazil developed the WR-V as a vehicle that realizes both a "tough and urban" SUV design, which is popular among people who enjoy active lifestyles, and excellent utility within a compact body size. The all-new WR-V will be introduced to Brazil and other countries in South America.Through this introduction of a new compact SUV model, following CR-V and HR-V, in South America where the SUV market is expanding, Honda will further enhance the lineup of its SUV products.(1) WR-V stands for "Winsome Runabout Vehicle."About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267/NYSE:HMC/LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.