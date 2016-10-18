HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Crowned "the queen of polka dots", renowned Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's artistic themed zone will launch at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong on 3 November 2016. As the only Yayoi Kusama wax figure themed zone outside of Tokyo, this brand-new zone's design draws from the artist's iconic polka dots and gourd motifs, and invites visitors to experience the concept of "self-obliteration". From now on, art lovers need not make a pilgrimage to Japan -- simply visit Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to embark on an artistic journey!

As today's most valuable contemporary female artist, Kusama's countless masterpieces include Infinity Nets, Infinity Mirror Room and Pumpkin, just to name a few. With polka dots as one of her works' most iconic elements, Kusama has also channelled her endless creativity to crossover projects with numerous fashion brands and magazines, with each crossover project guaranteed to create a buzz.

The soon-to-be-revealed Yayoi Kusama themed zone adopts yellow as the main colour and is manifested with repeating black dots. As visitors step into the space, they will be greeted by an overhanging "gourd" specially made in Japan. Parallel mirrors, along with dramatic lighting effects, instantly create a sense of inifinite space and dissolve the border between space and oneself, inviting visitors to let loose as they embark on a journey of self-obliteration. Seated at the centre of her artistic world, the highly lifelike wax figure of Kusama dons an eye-catching red hairpiece and a yellow dress with black polka dots.

Yayoi Kusama said: "I was delighted to accept Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's invitation to build an artistic themed zone for Hongkongers to experience my creative concept first-hand. I hope everyone who passes through Madame Tussauds Hong Kong can fully embrace the positive energy evoked by the zone."

Ms. Jenny You, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, said: "As the first artistic themed zone at our attraction, this milestone underlines our effort in elevating our visitors' interactive experience by keeping our fingertips on the market pulse. This uniquely artistic themed zone also serves as witness to the transformation of our attraction's image, which has transcended the common belief that 'you'll only find wax figures at Madame Tussauds.'"

Yayoi Kusama will soon arrive Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

The Madame Tussauds production team takes measurements for Yayoi Kusama

