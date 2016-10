DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) plans to trim F-150 truck production and idle several other assembly plants in North America this month.



The company will suspend production for a week at an assembly plant in Kansas City, Mo., where it builds its full-size F-150 pickup. Ford will also shut down a crossover factory in Louisville, Ky. for two weeks in October and idle output for a week at two plants in Mexico producing sedans and small cars.



