

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that it will begin shipment of INFLECTRA or infliximab-dyybfor injection, a biosimilar of REMICADE or infliximab to wholesalers in the United States in late November 2016.



The company noted that INFLECTRA will be introduced at a 15% discount to the current wholesaler acquisition cost or WAC of REMICADE,its reference product. WAC is not inclusive of discounts to payers, providers, distributors and other purchasing organizations.



INFLECTRA will be the first biosimilar monoclonal antibody (mAb) and only the second biosimilar to be available in the U.S. It is approved for the treatment of: adult patients and pediatric patients (ages six years and older) with moderate to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy; adult patients with moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy; and moderate to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in combination with methotrexate; active ankylosing spondylitis; active psoriatic arthritis; and chronic severe plaque psoriasis.



Pfizer holds exclusive commercialization rights to Celltrion's INFLECTRA in the U.S., and has already successfully introduced INFLECTRA in other markets across the globe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX