LUXEMBOURG -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Asian University for Women, Chittagong, Bangladesh, announced today the commitment of Her Royal Highness The Grand Duchess of Luxembourg to serve as a Patron of the University. The University serves extraordinarily talented women from 15 countries across Asia and the Middle East, most of whom are first in their family to enter university. The University's Council of Patrons is chaired by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and includes former Italian Foreign Minister Emma Bonino, former Danish Environment Minister Lone Dybkjaer, former Chief Secretary of Hong Kong Anson Chan, and the UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova. The Patrons advocate for women's education and empowerment in general, and the Asian University for Women in particular.

The Havana-born, U.S. - and Swiss-educated Grand Duchess is renowned for her unwavering commitment to issues of human concern around the world. She serves as the President of Luxembourg Red Cross, and has been a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador and UNICEF Eminent Advocate for Children. A champion of microfinance, the Grand Duchess has collaborated with Bangladesh's Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Muhammad Yunus in advancing microfinance throughout the world. She has advocated for issues affecting the disadvantaged in many countries including Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal, Mali and Burundi. Her Royal Highness was awarded a Path to Peace Award by the Holy See Foundation for her "relentless contribution to humanitarian causes."

About Asian University for Women (AUW)

Founded in 2008 and located in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Asian University for Women is the first of its kind: a regional institution dedicated to women's education and leadership development -- international in outlook, but rooted in the contexts and aspirations of the people of Asia. Students from 15 countries attend AUW. This University exists solely to support a rising network of women leaders, entrepreneurs and change makers from across the region. It seeks out women who have significant academic potential and demonstrate courage and a sense of outrage at injustice and are empathic to the woes of other people. A majority of AUW's students are first in their family to enter university; 98% of AUW's students are on full or near-full scholarship funded by private donors from around the world. A majority of AUW graduates find employment in the private sector in their home countries while about 25% go on to pursue graduate studies. AUW graduates or former students have been admitted to Stanford, Oxford, Columbia, Brandeis, Surrey and a host of other leading universities in the world.

