

The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 1.3083 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3127.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie advanced to 79.34 and 1.4416 from yesterday's closing quotes of 79.11 and 1.4438, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.29 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen and 1.43 against the euro.



