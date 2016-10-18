

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to a 5-day high of 1.2272 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2182.



Against the euro, the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 4-day highs of 0.8982, 127.38 and 1.2109 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9025, 126.53 and 1.2047, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.25 against the greenback, 0.87 against the euro, 132.00 against the yen and 1.26 against the franc.



