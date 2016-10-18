RRC Group Launches Jive-Powered Partner Community and Interactive Intranet to Unify and Align its Business Network

Growing international technology distributor connects thousands of partners and employees to strengthen collaboration and drive knowledge sharing

PALO ALTO, California, Oct. 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Jive Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: JIVE) today announced that leading international technology distributor RRC Group selected Jive to power a new partner community called "RRC Partnership," which will connect and engage 4,000 system integrator, reseller, sub-distributor and online commerce partners to enable smarter, more informed business development decisions. This initiative follows RRC's successful launch of a Jive Interactive Intranet, which drives employee engagement, alignment and productivity across a distributed workforce in Russia and the surrounding Commonwealth of Independents States (CIS) region.

RRC sells a variety of technology infrastructure, networking, security and identification solutions to companies throughout Europe. In today's dynamic IT market, both expertise and speed are mission critical, yet difficult to maintain, especially in a growing company with emerging regional and functional silos. To address this challenge, RRC deployed a Jive Interactive Intranet last year-helping both back office and highly mobile front office employees share ideas, knowledge and best practices. The company decided to amplify these benefits by bringing Jive to its partner channel as well.

"It's crucial that we have tight connections with our channel all the way from the vendor to the consumer. This requires intensive communications with our partners, and we needed a way to exchange expertise and information more quickly and easily-just as we already do inside our company via Jive," said Andrey Skvortsov, general manager of RRC Russia. "We chose Jive to underpin both our interactive intranet and external community because it gives our employees and partners one beautifully designed, mobile-enabled place where they can connect via a variety of productivity tools. In addition, Jive lets them securely access personalized content, groups and news feeds, search for collective knowledge and erase borders between departments, cities and countries."

Over the past year, RRC's sales department has compiled valuable partner details in the company's interactive intranet-including SWOT analysis, market trends, historical information and other input from across the company-which helped them speed proposal development and close more deals. In addition, customer deal rooms allow RRC's leaders to easily access information and ask questions about particular partners and suppliers, so they can quickly respond to customer requests when needed. As a result, 68 percent of RRC employees say that Jive helps them know what is going on inside the company, and 60 percent say it provides information about what's going on in different departments and regions.

With the help of Jive consulting partner Supereon, this summer RRC launched a Jive-powered Partner Community, which enables partners to more easily sell RRC products and ultimately drive revenue growth. The new RRC Partnership community gives partners one place to ask questions and quickly find the information they need. Secure, permission-based groups also help RRC employees better collaborate with specific suppliers or partners and together make more timely decisions.

"It's great to see a company like RRC improve its agility by capturing the valuable expertise of not just employees but partners as well, and making it visible, searchable and memorable across collaborators inside and outside the traditional four walls of the organization," said Simon Lappin, regional vice president of sales at Jive Software. "RRC has been so successful in part because it recognizes the importance of constantly innovating across its entire business ecosystem to bring people, ideas, processes, work streams and existing applications together-regardless of teams, locations or work styles. The company will undoubtedly fuel additional growth by deepening employee and partner engagement through its Jive Interactive Intranet and Partner Community."

RRC Group is an international value-added distributor with headquarters in Moscow, Russia. Founded in 1992, the company provides a wide range of high-tech products, services and solutions, including high-end networking and telecommunication equipment, automatic identification devices, and security and data protection systems.

RRC is one of several technology businesses that use Jive to accelerate product development, increase sales, align global employees and demonstrate thought leadership. Companies like ADP, Akamai, BMC, GoDaddy, Sysomos, Tableau and Toshiba use Jive's Interactive Intranet and Customer Community solutions to fuel more effective knowledge sharing, customer support, and sales, channel, developer and partner enablement.

