Norsk Hydro: Change in Hydro's Corporate Management Board

Executive Vice President and Head of Hydro's business area Bauxite & Alumina, Alberto Fabrini, will leave Norsk Hydro ASA. The change will be effective from October 18.
Alberto Fabrini was appointed Executive Vice President and member of Hydro's Corporate Management Board in 2014. He was previously Chief Operating Officer in Bauxite & Alumina and plant manager of the Albras primary plant in Brazil.
Fabrini has also held the position as plant manager of Hydro's former part-owned Alpart alumina refinery in Jamaica and plant manager at Hydro's Kurri Kurri primary plant in Australia.
Eivind Kallevik has been appointed acting EVP/Head of Bauxite & Alumina business area. The process to find a permanent successor has started and will be communicated in due time. Kallevik will at the same time remain in his position as CFO.
