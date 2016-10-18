Wirecard Named Leading Prepaid Organisation at the Emerging Payments Awards 2016

ASCHHEIM, Germany, October 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard Card Solutions Ltd (WDCS) is the leading issuer of payment solutions in Europe. The UK based organisation issues physical and virtual payment products for many of the biggest and most innovative programme managers in Europe across various prepaid propositions including travel, GPR, gift, corporate, youth and agency banking.

The 9th Annual Emerging Payments Awards, in association with the Emerging Payments Association, recognises and celebrates the very best the payments industry has to offer. It celebrates innovation, collaboration and emerging payments by recognising companies that are leading the way for advancing payments.

WDCS have this year partnered with key players in the emerging payments space by offering full turnkey solutions that enable Fintech organisations to compete with some of the mainstream financial institutions. Many Programme Managers working with Wirecard are revolutionising the payments space with ground-breaking solutions, which in turn puts Wirecard at the forefront of prepaid innovation. Tom Jennings, Managing Director at Wirecard Card Solutions, said "We are obviously delighted to be recognised, once again, by the EPA, as the leading prepaid organisation. This award is testament to the hard work, dedication and invaluable experience of all the team at Wirecard Card Solutions."

As a BIN Sponsor and an e-money issuer, WDCS enable prepaid programme managers to issue payment products on the Visa and MasterCard networks across the SEPA region managing all associated regulatory compliance. WDCS is a subsidiary of Wirecard AG, which is one of the world's leading independent providers of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions including issuing, acquiring, processing and banking.

About Wirecard AG:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Wirecard Card Solutions:

Wirecard Card Solutions Ltd (WDCS), a subsidiary of Wirecard AG, is a multi-award winning issuer of prepaid cards and products in Europe. WDCS is an FCA regulated Electronic Money institution specialising in BIN Sponsorship and is a principal member of both MasterCard International and Visa Europe. WDCS issues plastic and digital prepaid products for many of the biggest and most innovative programmes in the European marketplace. http://www.wirecard-cardsolutions.co.uk

