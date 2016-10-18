

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group (KHNGY) reported Tuesday that its earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2016 increased 4.1 percent to 533 million Swiss Francs from last year's 512 million francs.



EBIT was 678 million francs, higher than 640 million francs in the prior year. The operational result or EBITDA improved 5.1 percent to 817 million francs from last year's 777 million francs.



Gross profit grew 6.3 percent to 4.90 billion francs. Meanwhile, net turnover slightly decreased to 12.247 billion francs from 12.426 billion francs last year.



Detlef Trefzger, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel, said, 'Cautious consumer behaviour in parts of the EU and the USA resulted in lower export volumes in Asia. In addition, the tougher situation in the shipping industry increased pressure on seafreight margins...... We are confident about the business development in the fourth quarter of 2016.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX