In the interview, Gerald Perry Marin, Co-founder of FoPo Food Powder, answers questions regarding

the unique parts of the solution and potential patents how much of the food waste could be prevented using FoPo's approach which fruits or vegetables can be turned into dried powder the primary market segments for FoPo what the next major steps are in the business plan what he wants to achieve within the 11 weeks at the Kickstart Accelerator how attractive Switzerland is as a potential market the biggest obstacles they have to overcome to make FoPo an international success who the biggest shareholders and investors are which the biggest competitors are which development will have the biggest influence in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...