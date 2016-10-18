Haldex' CEO, Bo Annvik, has Informed the Board of Directors That He is Resigning, as He Has Been Appointed CEO of Indutrade.

Regulatory News:

"The board greatly appreciates Bo Annvik's contribution to Haldex. When he joined in 2012, the company needed a new strategy and improved profitability. Under his management the agreed plan was delivered which has resulted in significantly increased profitability and a strengthened market position. We wish him further success in his new role at Indutrade.", says Göran Carlson, chairman of the Haldex board of directors.

"I've been privileged to lead one of Sweden's greatest companies." Bo Annvik said. "I will miss the dedicated and skilled people at Haldex. I truly have enjoyed my time at Haldex but has now got the opportunity to move into another new exciting and challenging role."

Bo Annvik will stay as President and CEO until further notice, at the most six months under his resignation period. The Board will immediately initiate a process to recruit a successor.

Haldex AB (publ) is required to publish the above information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the Haldex media contact stated in the release on October 18, 2016 at 7.30 CEST.

About Haldex

With more than 100 years of intensely focused innovation, Haldex holds unrivaled expertise in brake systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business delivering robust, technically superior solutions born from deep insight into our customers' reality. By concentrating on our core competencies and following our strengths and passions, we combine both the operating speed and flexibility required by the market. Collaborative innovation is not only the essence of our products it is also our philosophy. Our 2,100 employees, spread on four continents, are constantly challenging the conventional and strive to ensure that the products we deliver create unique value for our customers and all end-users. We are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange and have net sales of approximately 4.8 billion SEK.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161017006617/en/

Contacts:

For Haldex:

Göran Carlson, +46 707-58 79 97

Chairman of the board

or

Bo Annvik, +46 418 476000

President CEO

or

Catharina Paulcén, +46 418-476157

SVP Corporate Communications

catharina.paulcen@haldex.com

