FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 18 October 2016



Fortum's combined heat and power plant Chelyabinsk GRES was inaugurated today in Russia. Chelyabinsk GRES unit 1 has been in commercial operation since December 2015 and unit 2 since March 2016.



Speaking at the inauguration event, Fortum's President and CEO Pekka Lundmark said: "With the commissioning of Chelyabinsk GRES, the investment programme we committed to in 2008 has been successfully concluded. We will now concentrate on further improving our operations and serving the people and industry in the Chelyabinsk and Tyumen regions with reliable and environmentally sustainable electricity and heat."



Under the programme Fortum constructed eight gas-fired units with a combined capacity of over 2 gigawatts in the Chelyabinsk and Tyumen regions.



"Today we celebrate Chelyabinsk GRES, which caters the Chelyabinsk region and the Urals with energy produced by highly modern and energy-efficient technology. Our new CHP units have significantly reduced specific emissions of power generation in Russia. They also strengthen supply to the heat system of Chelyabinsk to ensure its further modernisation and improvement to the benefit of the customer", says Alexander Chuvaev, Executive Vice President, Russia Division.



The return on invested capital for new capacity built under the investment programme is covered under the Russian Government's capacity supply agreement (CSA). Prices for capacity under CSA are defined in order to ensure a sufficient return on investments.



