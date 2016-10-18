The Board of Directors of Indutrade Has Appointed Bo Annvik as the Company's New President and CEO. He Will Assume His Position Not Later Than the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017.

Bo Annvik, 50, M. Sc. Econ., is currently President and CEO of Haldex. Prior to this he served in a number of executive positions, both in Sweden and abroad, for Volvo Cars, SKF and Outokumpu.

In connection with Bo Annvik's taking office, Johnny Alvarsson will leave his position as President and CEO of Indutrade after 13 highly successful years.

"Johnny has done a tremendous job and has lifted Indutrade up to an entirely new level. We are very grateful for what he has achieved," says Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board, in a comment.

"Bo Annvik has a solid industrial background and a level of experience and competence that we believe is well-suited for Indutrade," Fredrik Lundberg continues. "We extend a warm welcome to him as our new President and CEO."

Stockholm, 18 October 2016

INDUTRADE AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board, tel. +46 8 463 06 00.

About Indutrade

Indutrade markets and sells components, systems and services with a high-tech content within selected niches. Indutrade's business is distinguished by

- High-tech products for recurring needs

- Growth through a structured and tried-and tested acquisition strategy

- A decentralised organisation characterised by an entrepreneurial spirit

The Group is organised into six business areas: Engineering Equipment, Flow Technology, Fluids Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement Sensor Technology and Special Products. Indutrade's sales totalled SEK 11,881 million in 2015, generating operating income of SEK 1,427 million before depreciation of intangible assets. Indutrade is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

