Regulatory News:

Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announces that All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will acquire seven Versa HD™ (http://www.elekta.com/versahd) linear accelerators and six microSelectron® (http://www.elekta.com/MicroSelectron) brachytherapy systems. The investment supports AIIMS's current phase of sustained expansion, which represents India's largest public investment in health sector.

The agreement also includes Elekta's Monaco® (http://www.elekta.com/monaco) treatment planning system and MOSAIQ® (http://www.elekta.com/mosaiq) radiation oncology information system, as well as service for both hardware and software.

Charles Schanen, Senior Vice President, Region Asia Pacific says: "We are very happy to support AIIMS as it introduces sophisticated cancer treatment technology to treat this widespread disease.

"Versa HD, the most advanced linear accelerator, will be an excellent asset as it is capable of delivering stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) and radiosurgery (SRS). Cervical cancer is ranked as the most frequent type for women in India. Brachytherapy (internal radiotherapy) is one of the most common methods used to treat cancer of the cervix and our microSelectron remote afterloading platform should benefit thousands of Indian women suffering from this cancer."

Every year approximately 4,000 new patients consult AIIMS to receive various radiotherapy treatments. Elekta's agreement with AIIMS covers seven sites across India.

Manikandan Bala, Managing Director for Elekta in India says: "According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, India has more than one million new cancer cases every year. However, the country is making great progress in developing its cancer care and we are honored that AIIMS has chosen Elekta to contribute to this. This agreement demonstrates Elekta's commitment to making radiation therapy available where it is needed most."

The order was booked in the second quarter of Elekta's fiscal year and the first shipments will begin in March 2017.

This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on October 18, 2016.

About Elekta

Elekta is a human care company pioneering significant innovations and clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders. The company develops sophisticated, state-of-the-art tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. Stretching the boundaries of science and technology, providing intelligent and resource-efficient solutions that offer confidence to both health care providers and patients, Elekta aims to improve, prolong and even save patient lives.

Today, Elekta solutions in oncology and neurosurgery are used in over 6,000 hospitals worldwide. Elekta employs around 3,600 employees globally. The corporate headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.elekta.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161017006620/en/

Contacts:

Elekta AB

Gert van Santen, +31 653 561 242

Group Vice President Corporate Communications

gert.vansanten@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

or

Tobias Bülow, +46 722 215 017

Director Financial Communication

tobias.bulow@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time