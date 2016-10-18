ROYAL OAK, MI--(Marketwired - October 18, 2016) - Bright Side Dental is hosting their 7th Annual Halloween Candy Buy-Back Program to benefit Operation Gratitude, a non-profit organization that "...annually sends 150,000+ care packages filled with snacks, entertainment, hygiene and hand-made items, plus personal letters of appreciation, to New Recruits, Veterans, First Responders, Wounded Warriors, Care Givers and to individually named U.S. Service Members deployed overseas."

Last year, the Bright Side Dental offices in Royal Oak, Sterling Heights, St. Clair Shores, Canton, Livonia, Southfield, Warren, Farmington, Clarkston, Austin and Indianapolis collected over 5,000 pounds of Halloween candy that was sent overseas to service members.

This year, Bright Side Dental has two new locations to welcome to the festivities. Bright Side Dental Troy and Bloomfield Hills will be joining in as Halloween candy is collected to send to those who do so much for our country.

Children are encouraged to go out and safely enjoy the annual "Fright Night" and then stop into any Bright Side Dental office November 2 nd through November 13 th , with a parent or guardian, to donate excess pounds of goodies to the troops and for a chance to win one of several prizes. For every pound of unopened candy brought in, children will be given a raffle ticket for a chance to win an amazing gift! The more candy a person brings in, the more raffle tickets they will receive (up to 10 pounds per person).

"We were so proud of the kids from our various communities in the past years. In addition to the donated candy, hundreds of kids throughout Metro Detroit brought in hand drawn pictures and letters to be sent to the troops. We hope that the kids will be just as inspired to donate again this year," said Pam Lenning, Public Relations Director.

All children from each of the communities and surrounding areas are welcome to participate. Bright Side Dental will be accepting candy for two weeks following Halloween, and the prizes will be awarded Friday, November 18 th . For locations, directions and more information please visit http://www.brightsidedental.com/candybuyback

GOOD LUCK AND HAPPY HAUNTING!

