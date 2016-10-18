Regulatory News:

A Nomination Committee consisting of shareholder representatives and the Chairman of the Board of Directors has been formed for Biotage AB (STO:BIOT). The Nomination Committee shall, before the Annual General Meeting 2017, prepare proposal for the election of Chairman and other members of the Board of Directors, the election of Chairman of the Annual Meeting, election of Auditors, the determination of fees and matters pertaining thereto.

The members of the Nominations Committee are:

Ove Mattsson, Chairman of the Board Biotage AB

Marianne Flink, Swedbank Robur fonder

Thomas Ehlin, Fjärde AP-fonden

Harald Høegh, Vind AS

Shareholders wishing to submit a proposal for members of the Board of Directors may do so by sending e-mail to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Biotage AB at: info@biotage.com

The Annual General Meeting 2017 in Biotage will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 4:00pm CET in Uppsala. Shareholders who want to have a matter addressed at the Annual General Meeting 2017 must submit such a proposal to the same address as above (subject "Annual General Meeting 2017" for the e-mail and the letter, respectively) seven weeks in advance of the meeting at the latest.

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and high quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan and South Korea. Biotage has approx. 300 employees and had sales of 611 MSEK in 2015. Biotage is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm stock exchange. Website: www.biotage.com

