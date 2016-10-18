sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 18.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,608 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0MNB5 ISIN: SE0000454746 Ticker-Symbol: PQX1 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTAGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOTAGE AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,519
4,705
09:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOTAGE AB
BIOTAGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOTAGE AB4,6080,00 %