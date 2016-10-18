SpareBank 1 SMN: Call tier 2 NO0010345572

SpareBank 1 SMN has decided to exercise the right to call NO0010345572 at par. Nominal value is NOK 300 mio. The call is approved by Finanstilsynet.

Settlement date 14.12.2016

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

