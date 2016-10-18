sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 18.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,278 Euro		+0,001
+0,02 %
WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
18.10.2016 | 09:40
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN: Call tier 2 NO0010345572

 

SpareBank 1 SMN has decided to exercise the right to call NO0010345572 at par. Nominal value is NOK 300 mio. The call is approved by Finanstilsynet.

Settlement date 14.12.2016

 

 

 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)