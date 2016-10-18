INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 17 October 2016, it purchased for holding in treasury 25,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 242p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 3,795,041 ordinary shares held in treasury and 83,719,081 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 87,514,122.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

18 October 2016