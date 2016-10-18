Fairphone 2 Refreshes Its Long-Lasting, Modular Design with a New Look

AMSTERDAM, October 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Updated cover design demonstrates value of modularity

Today, Fairphone has revealed its new step towards fairer electronics. The relaunched Fairphone 2 -- with a redesigned back cover available in four colors -- gives the modular phone a completely new look. This refresh will introduce the Fairphone 2 to a broader audience while allowing its 50,000 owners to update the appearance of their existing phones.

The world's first modular smartphone Fairphone 2 entered the market in December 2015. While supporting social improvements throughout the supply chain, Fairphone is using modular design to create longer-lasting phones and combat the rapid phone replacement cycle.

As a result, the Fairphone 2 is easy to open, and the most commonly damaged component -- the screen -- can be replaced in under a minute without any tools. The other modules can be repaired with only a screwdriver. The free repair guide iFixit gave the Fairphone 2 its first ever perfect score (10 out of 10) for repairability.

With the new cover, Fairphone is exploring another major advantage of modularity: customization. Similarly to the original design, the new cover protects the phone without the need for an additional case. These updated covers are slimmer, come in four new colors and are easier to put on and remove. They give the Fairphone 2 a new, premium appearance to appeal to consumers' desire to have a fresh-looking device, without needing to manufacture a completely new phone.

Modularity can also support device longevity through component upgrades, which is Fairphone's next step in terms of product development. The camera is the first module that Fairphone plans to upgrade.

The life cycle assessment (LCA) of the Fairphone 2, recently completed by the Fraunhofer Institute, shows that the company is moving in the right direction. Fairphone owners have already completed hundreds of DIY repairs. The LCA confirms that a repair scenario based on five years of use would reduce CO2 emissions by about 30%.

The Fairphone 2 is available for pre-orders with a price of €525 at Fairphone's webshop. All purchases of the Fairphone 2 will continue to support Fairphone's goals of sourcing fair materials, supporting better working conditions and improving reuse and recycling.

