ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

For filings with the FCA include the annex For filings with issuer exclude the annex TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: ii Ashtead Group PLC 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: iii BlackRock, Inc. 4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv 5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: v 14 October, 2016 6. Date on which issuer notified: 17 October, 2016 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached: vi, vii

Voting rights attached to shares holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 5% 8. Notified details: A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix Class/type of

shares



if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights x Direct Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect GB0000536739 24,762,686 24,762,686 N/A N/A 25,153,946 N/A 5.03% B: Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date xiii Exercise/

Conversion Period xiv Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights Securities Lending 4,175,529 0.83% C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/

Conversion period xviii Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx CFD 953,804 Nominal Delta 0.19% 0.19% Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights 30,283,279 6.06% 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

See Annex 1 Proxy Voting: 10. Name of the proxy holder: 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease

to hold: 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold

voting rights:

13. Additional information:

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 14. Contact name: Jana Blumenstein 15. Contact telephone number: 020 7743 3650 Annex 1 Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock International Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Cayco Limited BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited BlackRock Japan Holdings GK BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, LLC BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock (Singapore) Limited