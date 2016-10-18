EnXray Raises $1 Million to Fund Commercial Expansion

LIVERPOOL, England, October 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Announces Completion of Commercial Demo Release

EnXray Ltd, a sterilization technology company, today announced that it has raised in excess of $1 million (£800k) in its second venture capital-led equity funding round. The funds will support the further development and commercialization of the company's (patent-pending) Low Energy X-ray (LEXR) sterilization technology.

Ed Cappabianca, Co-founder and CEO of EnXray, said: "The investment came from a combination of existing and new investors, including regional venture funds, a corporate investor and individual investors who have experience of investing in early-stage companies. The round was anchored by the Northwest Fund for Biomedical, an existing investor, and a new institutional investor - CBC Holdings AB that matched the Northwest Fund's investment in this round. This equity round, combined with the £2 million loan facility available to us under the UK Government's Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative (AMSCI), ensures that we can successfully commercialize our technology in 2017."

EnXray also announced that its first prototype unit has been installed at its partner SMS Electronics in Beeston. It is currently being developed into a commercial version for customer demonstrations and validation. EnXray expects to startproduct sterilizationtesting for potential customers in Q4 2016.

Visit www.enxray.com for more information.

About EnXray Limited:

EnXray Limited (EnXray) is a development-stage technology company founded in 2012, focused on commercializing its proprietary LEXR technology for use in sterilization. EnXray's first target market is the medical device manufacturing industry, where our technology will enable companies to manage and control the sterilization of their products (the final critical step of their production process) on-site & on-demand, providing significant benefits to its customers.

Today, the global medical device manufacturing industry relies upon large scale remote sterilization facilities, which creates significant logistics issues for manufacturers, as well as their end customers, such as hospitals and the NHS.

Low Energy X-ray

Low Energy X-rays (LEXR), or "soft x-rays" are a form of ionizing radiation in the range of 5 - 20 keV, which have some compelling characteristics, including a short transmission range through air, combined with a high relative absorption coefficient, which makes it a very efficient method for delivering high dosages of radiation in a relatively short period of time, without the need for extensive shielding.

