New, more closely sealed building materials give energy-efficient buildings, but radio waves cannot get through, which leaves the disconnected caller holding a dead telephone. Now Rejlers and the big four telephone operators have found a way of solving the problem.

Regulatory News:

The concept works equally well in old and new buildings. With new buildings, developers can save a great deal by including a solution for mobile phone coverage inside the building in the initial planning. The unique thing about Rejlers' solution is that TeliaSonera, Telenor, Tele2 and Tre are all agreed on it.

"The technology isn't new, but the problem has been to agree on the technical solution, on who does what and who pays for what," says Thomas Äärlaht, Mobile Solutions Expert at Rejlers.

The model that Rejlers has devised in collaboration with representatives of the different operators will make it easier and faster to arrive at a solution that provides a signal from cellar to loft. All rooms in the property need to have a signal level that exceeds by a good margin the customers' needs for coverage for computers or telephones, at any time, day or night.

Rejlers becomes the link between the operators and the property owners. The result is not only better coverage for everyone in the property, but also a structure that makes planning and building easier.

"The operators are agreed, now it will be exciting to launch this new way of working. In fact, we've already made a start in the Gothenburg region," says Lennart Karlsson, Business Manager for ICT/Telecom at Rejlers Sweden.

