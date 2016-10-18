

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares are rallying on Tuesday, as soft U.S. data dented hopes of a Fed rate hike in November and investors looked ahead to Thursday's ECB meeting for fresh clues on the time frame of its €80 billion monthly asset-buying program. Firming commodity prices on a weaker dollar also buoyed sentiment.



The benchmark DAX is currently up 115 points or 1.10 percent at 10,619 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Among the prominent gainers, Adidas, Allianz, BASF, Bayer, Commerzbank, Deutsche Boerse, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, E.ON, Infineon Technologies, Merck KGaA and RWE are climbing 1-3 percent.



Tire maker Continental is tumbling 3.5 percent after cutting its earnings outlook for fiscal 2016, citing antitrust and warranty provisions.



Globally, most Asian shares rose today and U.S. stock futures indicate a positive open, as the dollar weakened against rivals on uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.



A slew of Chinese data on GDP, industrial production, fixed asset investment and retail sales are slated for release on Wednesday, with investors looking for further signs of stability in the world's second-largest economy.



