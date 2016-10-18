Hankook Technodome: The Tyre Maker Celebrates the Inauguration of its New Global R&D Center

SEOUL, Korea and NEU-ISENBURG, Germany, October 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Hankook Tire aims to solidify its technology leadership in the automotive industry at the high-tech facility by providing an optimal research environment, and by implementing Hankook Tire's 'Proactive' corporate culture via innovation in the working process.

Hankook Tire today announced that it held an opening ceremony of 'Hankook Technodome', the new central R&D center in Daejeon, Korea, as the company headways into becoming a global top-tier brand based on technological leadership.

Hankook Technodome is an embodiment of Hankook Tire's strong commitment in R&D innovation, and will act as a core instrument of the company's global R&D infrastructure. It was designed by Foster + Partners, an architectural firm founded by Sir Norman Foster, and integrates Hankook Tire's cutting-edge technology, vision and culture. Located in Daejeon, South Korea, Hankook Technodome is an outcome of a total investment of KRW 266.4 billion (an equivalent of approx. 220 Million EURO). The R&D center stands on a massive floor space of 96,328ãŽ¡, with an R&D building with 6 stories and a residence building consisting of 8 stories, equipped with employee accommodations including a fitness center, medical clinics, cafés and a day care center.

Through Hankook Technodome, Hankook Tire achieves a Gold certification of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) by USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council), one of the most prestigious green building certification systems.

Mr. Seung Hwa Suh, Vice Chairman and CEO of Hankook Tire said, "Hankook Technodome is equipped with the high tech facilities and the optimal work environment to strengthen our global competitiveness through innovation, while actively dealing with rapid changes in the business environment and delivering products optimized for various customers' needs."

