Feed Yeast Market Worth 602.8 Million USD by 2022

The report"Feed Yeast Marketby Type (Live, Spent, and Yeast Derivatives), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Pet Animals, and Aquatic Animals), Form (Fresh, Dry, and Instant), and Region - Global forecast to 2022", The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period, to reach a projected value of USD 602.8 Million by 2022.

Browse 138 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 166 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Feed Yeast Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-yeast-market-108142106.html

The global Feed Yeast Market has been segmented on the basis of type, livestock, form, and region. The market is highly impacted with the increase in demand for quality animal products by consumers. Factors such as ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters and use of new variants of yeast for improved functionalities are expected to offer growth opportunities for the key players in the market.

Live yeast segment to dominate the Feed Yeast Market

Globally, the live yeast segment is projected to hold the largest share in the Feed Yeast Market by 2022. Live yeast is cost-effective and helps to improve the gut flora of the livestock and enhance the livestock productivity. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for live yeast in the market. The yeast derivatives segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Poultry livestock segment accounted for the largest share in 2015

In the livestock segment, poultry segment held the largest share in the global Feed Yeast Market. The increase in consumer demand for protein rich products has led to the growth in demand for poultry products. Yeast an inexpensive feed supplement for the poultry industry is used to control the composition of the microbial population in the gastrointestinal tract and modulate the immune system, which in turn helps in increasing the livestock productivity.

Growth in Feed Yeast Market: Key to success in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions

The Asia-Pacific region holds a significant position in the global Feed Yeast Market. Several key feed yeast manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region are investing in R&D activities to develop other grades of yeasts. China, Japan, and India constituted the largest country-level markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The European region held the second-largest share in the global Feed Yeast Market followed by North America. The governmental rules and regulations are expected to restraint the market growth. Higher infrastructural investments and lack of awareness about the correct usage of yeast are expected to pose a challenge to the market players.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies of key players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Angel Yeast Co., Ltd (China), LALLEMAND Inc (Canada), Alltech. (U.S.), and Cargill, Incorporated (U.S). Other players include Associated British Foods plc (U.K), Lesaffre (France), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Diamond V (U.S.) and Leiber GmbH (Germany).

